Preserving grasslands is good for the planet, ranchers say — and they want to be paid
Fed up with taking heat for their industry's carbon footprint, Canadian ranchers say it's time for government to step up and fund a solution that will reduce emissions while also preserving one of earth's most threatened ecosystems.
The beef industry is casting itself as one of the last lines of defence in protecting Canada's native grasslands — the rippling expanse of natural prairie that once covered a significant swath of the western provinces but which has been largely lost over the past century to crop farming and urban development.
Ecologists say only 18 to 25 per cent of Canada's natural grasslands remain. Much of that land is owned or managed by livestock producers, who use it to graze cattle.
Now, the Canadian Cattle Association industry group is calling on the federal government to fund a program that would pay ranchers for maintaining those grasslands rather than plowing them under or selling the land to a developer.
"The whole idea would be a voluntary system that ranchers could opt into in order to really augment their income and support the conservation of grasslands across the country," said Canadian Cattle Association vice-president Tyler Fulton.
Fulton's organization has partnered with conservation groups Ducks Unlimited and the Nature Conservancy of Canada, both of whom have committed to coupling any government dollars received with private donations in order to get more money into the hands of ranchers.
In order to provide enough of an incentive for ranchers to maintain their grasslands, the groups are seeking $175 million in funding. They say this would be enough for a five-year pilot project that could conserve up to 750,000 acres of native grasslands from conversion to cropland and other development.
"There's obviously lots of different factors that would go into the conservation value of the land, but broadly ... we're probably thinking (ranchers should receive) about anywhere from $10 to $20 an acre," Fulton said.
Tom Lynch-Staunton, a regional vice-president at the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said today's ranchers face a host of financial pressures to sell off their herds and convert their pasture land to other uses — from the lack of a retirement succession plan to the consecutive droughts that have forced some Western Canadian producers to downsize or exit the industry.
"Even in the last 10 years, we estimate that we've lost about 150,000 acres per year of natural grassland," Lynch-Staunton said.
"We're still seeing them being lost, and we really believe that these grasslands are one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world and we need to try to keep what's remaining."
Grasslands are home to hundreds of species of birds, wildlife and insects. They also reduce erosion and flooding and promote pollination by providing habitats for bees.
Importantly, they also function as massive carbon sinks. Mark Boyce, a University of Alberta ecology professor, said grasslands have proven to be surprisingly effective at carbon sequestration — a naturally occurring process whereby the soils in grasslands store carbon dioxide in the form of broken-down plant matter and prevent it from getting into the atmosphere.
Estimates suggest that worldwide, grasslands hold around 30 per cent of global terrestrial carbon stocks — making them a critical piece of the arsenal in the fight against climate change.
"In Alberta, grasslands are better than forests for sequestering carbon," Boyce said.
"With forests, every 80 to 120 years they go up in smoke and that lets all that carbon back into the atmosphere. Whereas the carbon in grassland soils is a sink that's there for thousands of years. It stays there unless that soil is broken or cultivated."
The carbon sequestration role of grasslands matters to the beef industry, which is under huge pressure to address its carbon footprint. Currently, the beef industry is responsible for 24 per cent of Canada's total emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that is a byproduct of cattle digestion, meaning it is emitted into the atmosphere every time a cow belches or passes gas.
Many environmentalists have suggested that reducing beef consumption or adopting a vegan or vegetarian diet is one of the simplest things consumers can do to help the planet.
Whether carbon sequestration through grasslands preservation will be enough to offset the beef industry's methane problem is a sticky question, Boyce said. He added in order to optimize carbon sequestration, ranchers need to care for their pastures properly using techniques such as rotational grazing that allow the grasses time to rest and regenerate.
"It certainly isn't all rosy in the context of having cattle — the negative side of it is the methane emissions," Boyce said.
"But we don't have a better system, and I don't know of an alternative scheme for managing and preserving our native grasslands that is better."
At her ranch west of Calgary, where her family has grazed cattle for nearly 140 years, Cherie Copithorne-Barnes said managing grasslands effectively is both an art and a science.
"It's about moving those cattle around and making sure that you create that cycle that just works for both the animal and the plants," she said.
Copithorne-Barnes points out that before Europeans settled the Prairies, Canada's grasslands were home to large herds of bison that played an important ecological role in keeping the ecosystem healthy.
Today, cattle can and do fulfil many of those functions, she said.
"The grasslands are alive, so you have to continuously keep clipping that grass in order for that plant to keep re-growing and re-sequestering that carbon back down into the soil," Copithorne-Barnes said.
"And then of course with the manure that's left behind by these grazing animals, you've got an instant fertilizer for it to help promote the grass growth."
Up until now, cattle producers have had no way to account for the good they are doing for the planet, Copithorne-Barnes said. That's why it's so important to measure the impact of grasslands preservation, and ensure ranchers get paid for it.
"One of the things our cattle industry is being so chastised for is our greenhouse gas emissions, but nobody has come to an agreement on how we measure the carbon sequestration we're actually creating," she said.
"How do we get credit for what we're doing?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden
A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The new federal dental insurance plan is set to be phased in gradually over 2024, Donald Trump is refusing to testify at his New York fraud trial, and a new poll reveals what Canadians think of the carbon tax.
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory.
Toy stores struggle as bargain-hunting is the name of the game this holiday season
Canada's toy retailers say they've long been grappling with the same challenges that nearly killed the ailing company and some fear this holiday season will be difficult as shoppers adopt more budget-conscious behaviours.
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
Edmonton
-
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
-
Preserving grasslands is good for the planet, ranchers say — and they want to be paid
Fed up with taking heat for their industry's carbon footprint, Canadian ranchers say it's time for government to step up and fund a solution that will reduce emissions while also preserving one of earth's most threatened ecosystems.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
Vancouver
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
Watch: Dressed up dogs take over Metro Vancouver boardwalk
The rain didn’t stop dozens of dolled up dogs and their humans from parading down a Richmond boardwalk in their festive best on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian struck in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster were investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Environment Canada issues Maritime weather warnings due to risk of damaging winds
Environment Canada has issued wind warning alerts for the Maritime provinces, with wind speeds set to pick up this afternoon.
-
In Halifax, a call to promote old-growth forests as a guard against future wildfires
After a historic wildfire season across Canada, experts are turning their eyes to Nova Scotia as a harbinger of the growing risk facing cities on the forest's edge.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Vancouver Island
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
B.C. announces new three-year action plan to address gender-based violence
British Columbia has announced a new three-year action plan that it says aims to end stigma around gender-based violence and ensure access to supports.
-
'He chose me as much as I chose him': Dog found tied to Burnaby shelter gate adopted
A dog named Norman that was abandoned outside a BC SPCA shelter in October has found a forever home.
Toronto
-
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
-
Woman, two children found in critical condition at Toronto east end apartment building
Toronto police are investigating after a woman and two children were found in critical condition at an apartment building in Scarborough.
-
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Montreal
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Family of Montreal woman killed by drunk driver demands Quebec lower legal limit
The family of a young woman killed by a drunk driver is pushing the Quebec government to tighten its rules around impaired driving.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after break-in at Laval pruning company
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a break-in at a pruning company in Laval that left one person dead.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Slow progress on some systems delaying other elements of Trillium Line LRT prep: report
A report prepared for a joint meeting of Ottawa's Transit Commission and Light Rail Subcommittee suggests that slow progress on completing work on the signalling, train control, and communications systems on the Trillium Line is having a domino effect on other aspects of preparation.
-
Up to 2 cm of snow in the forecast for Monday
Ottawa will likely see a return to light snow after a rainy weekend.
-
Ottawa francophone daycare strike continues as members reject tentative agreement
A month-long closure of three francophone daycare centres in Ottawa will continue after union members rejected a tentative agreement to end an education worker strike.
Kitchener
-
Ukrainian newcomers struggle to find a home in Waterloo Region
Newcomers from Ukraine are having a hard time finding a new place to call home amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ontario.
-
Search for Smithers: Owner says missing parrot is 'very loved and very much missed'
A Cambridge woman is making a desperate plea for help in the search for her missing parrot who goes by the name Smithers.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Saskatchewan Rush fall in home opener against Knighthawks
The Saskatchewan Rush battled long and hard in their 2023 home opener. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Rochester Knighthawks.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
-
Provincial police launch sudden death investigation in Mississauga First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they are calling a 'sudden death' at a residence on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation, north of Blind River.
-
Wanted woman found with drugs, a weapon, cash during a northwestern Ont. patrol
Provincial police arrested a wanted suspected drug dealer while on patrol in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday morning to bring attention to the human rights crisis in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
'Don't' wrap the gift': Holiday travel tips from industry officials
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
-
Winnipeg Ghostbusters celebrate record-breaking fundraising year for Children's Hospital
A fandom-fueled charity cosplay group is celebrating a landmark year of fundraising thanks to the generosity of Winnipeggers.
Regina
-
'Net zero is no longer the goal': Sask. premier believes fed's 'true intentions' revealed in COP28 announcement
Premier Scott Moe believes the federal government revealed its intentions for the resource industry at the COP28 climate change conference.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
-
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.