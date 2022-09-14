Private collection of canoes in art on display at Banff's Whyte Museum

Rod Green helped the McCreath family acquire an extensive art collection with a canoe theme over the last 20 years and now it's on display at the Whyte Museum in Banff Rod Green helped the McCreath family acquire an extensive art collection with a canoe theme over the last 20 years and now it's on display at the Whyte Museum in Banff

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina