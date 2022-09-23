Pro bull riders ride Into Lethbridge for weekend event

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

While the Hurricanes are away, the bulls will play.

The PBR Canada Cup Series arrives at the ENMAX centre tonight and tomorrow as they put on their annual south country co-op showdown.

ENMAX Centre General Manger Kim Gallucci is as happy as ever to have bulls back in his building.

“PBR guys are fantastic," Gallucci said. "We've worked with them for a long time and we've really come to work as a joint team. This event is as much theirs as it is ours.”

Putting on a bull riding event in an arena designed for hockey however is no simple task.

It takes two to three days to get the ENMAX Centre ready to go for bull riding, all while the sheet of ice remains frozen underneath.

“It requires quite extensive work," Gallucci said. "With the dirt being brought in and the metal structures that we need. Of course(there's also) the bulls themselves and the riders coming in.”

All of the work is worth it to be able to put on an event like this according to Gallucci.

The bull riders coming into Lethbridge also seem to enjoy their time in the windy city.

“Every time I've been to Lethbridge it’s been an awesome show," says Jake Gardner who is one of the many bull riders competing in this weekend’s event. "(We) have a lot of fun there and it’s a great event. This is kind of our main cup event kicking off our fall run here."

While the other riders appreciate their time in Lethbridge, it certainly ha special meaning to Gardner.

“My first big PBR event was in Lethbridge back in 2018. So it's kind of a cool place for me, it's kind of where I got my taste for it," he said.

There won’t be much time for enjoying their surroundings however as this is very much a business trip for the riders.

They’re working towards picking up points this weekend in order to qualify for the national championship happening this November in Edmonton.

Tickets are still available for the event happening this weekend in Lethbridge and can be purchased on the ENMAX Centre’s website.