CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl

    Pure Power Wrestling's Hot Summer Night goes down Saturday night in the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre. Pure Power Wrestling's Hot Summer Night goes down Saturday night in the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.
    Share

    Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night

    Pure Power Wrestling’s Hot Summer Night goes down tonight at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

    The Lethbridge and District Exhibition brought back wrestling after a hiatus in programming and it proved to be a hit with Whoop-Up audiences.

    The family-friendly event for all ages will feature some of the best wrestlers in southern Alberta, including a star-studded eight-man tag-team elimination in the main event, featuring Vance Nevada, Andy Anderson and two others in a clash with Travis Copeland and three partners of his choosing.

    A new wrinkle will be Fight Night’s Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing.

    The title fight is set for Saturday night.

    Tickets to Pure Power Wrestling include your admission to Whoop-Up Days.

    For info, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says

    Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News