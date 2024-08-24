Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl

Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night

Pure Power Wrestling’s Hot Summer Night goes down tonight at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

The Lethbridge and District Exhibition brought back wrestling after a hiatus in programming and it proved to be a hit with Whoop-Up audiences.

The family-friendly event for all ages will feature some of the best wrestlers in southern Alberta, including a star-studded eight-man tag-team elimination in the main event, featuring Vance Nevada, Andy Anderson and two others in a clash with Travis Copeland and three partners of his choosing.

A new wrinkle will be Fight Night’s Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing.

The title fight is set for Saturday night.

Tickets to Pure Power Wrestling include your admission to Whoop-Up Days.

