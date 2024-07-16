Prolonged heat event begins, daytime highs between 28 C to 36 C for at least a week

Heat warnings have been expanded across the Prairies due to persistent heat overtaking the region.

A blocking pattern will prevent normal flow in the upper levels, resulting in consistent sunshine after Thursday and elevated temperatures starting today.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still include scattered cloud cover and the risk of late day showers and/or thunderstorms due to embedded shortwave troughs.

If thunderstorms do develop Tuesday, they will form along the foothills and pose the greatest risk along the QEII corridor with medium-sized hail, strong winds and the potential for supercells.

Later in the week, the atmosphere is expected to be so stable that clear skies will be uninterrupted.

This event is similar to the one in 2021 in its synoptic setup. A northerly riding, clockwise rotating high pressure system will be anchored at the base by two offsetting counter-clockwise rotating low pressure systems.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), “For the next eight to 10 days, daytime highs will be between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius and overnight lows will range from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius.”

It is imperative to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off when dealing with prolonged periods of extreme heat.

In their warning, ECCC advises certain people are particularly vulnerable.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

This heat is likely to amplify the wildfire risk across Alberta and B.C.

As of 7:30 a.m., Tuesday the province was reporting 90 active wildfires in Alberta, with 26 of those fires burning out of control.

There is a triangle of criteria considered for heightened wildfire risk, including seven to 10 days of hot, dry weather, a fuel source and ignition (e.g. human-caused or lightning).

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday, the wildfire relative danger index was showing an increased area of amplified risk, a situation that will only get worse over the next few days.

In Calgary, daytime highs are expected to range from 29 C to 33 C with overnight lows of 15 C to 18 C.

The average range is 23 C and 10 C respectively.