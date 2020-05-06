HIGH RIVER, ALTA. -- Organizations representing Alberta workers continued to demonstrate at the Cargill meat processing plant near High River on Wednesday, opposing the reopening of the site and saying that safety concerns persist.

The Alberta Federation of Labour, Union for Food and Commercial and members of the United Nurses of Alberta rallied at the employee entrance to the Cargill plant, which resumed operations on Monday after a two week shut down.

A total of 936 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and one — Biu Thi Hiep, an employee with more than two decades with Cargill — has died.

Community spread is estimated at around 1,500 cases.

AFL president Gil McGowan is calling for the provincial government to step in.

“If this province doesn’t start looking at the COVID crisis through the lens of workplace health and safety, we are worried we are going to see more Cargills," he said.

Cargill employee Francis Ngitang spoke with CTV news before the start of his shift on Wednesday, saying that he is concerned about returning to the plant, and sad for the loss of a colleague.

"We don't even make much money," he said. "But we just want to put the food on the table for you guys."

The AFL has released a set of conditions it wants companies and government to follow.

It asks for the thoughts of concerned employees to be given higher priority and for health and safety committees to be re-established, among others.

Demonstrations at the site are expected to continue throughout the week.