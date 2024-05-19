Dapperly-dressed Calgary gentlemen raise awareness for men’s health initiatives

A spiffy group of motorbikers will be riding around Calgary Sunday afternoon as part of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The event sees men dressed in their Sunday best to help raise funds and awareness for men's health.

The Calgary ride leaves Blackfoot Motorsports, 6 Highfield Circle S.E. at 1 p.m. and winds through the city before ending at Ill-fated Kustoms, 5327-3 Street S.E. around 3:30 p.m.

This is one of 31 rides taking place in Canada Sunday.

The money raised from this event will stay in Canada to support programs targeting prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa and has now raised more than $60 million Canadian for prostate cancer research and men’s health.