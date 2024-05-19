CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dapperly-dressed Calgary gentlemen raise awareness for men’s health initiatives

    The money raised from this event will stay in Canada to support programs targeting prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives. The money raised from this event will stay in Canada to support programs targeting prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives.
    Share

    A spiffy group of motorbikers will be riding around Calgary Sunday afternoon as part of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

    The event sees men dressed in their Sunday best to help raise funds and awareness for men's health.

    The Calgary ride leaves Blackfoot Motorsports, 6 Highfield Circle S.E. at 1 p.m. and winds through the city before ending at Ill-fated Kustoms, 5327-3 Street S.E. around 3:30 p.m.

    This is one of 31 rides taking place in Canada Sunday.

    The money raised from this event will stay in Canada to support programs targeting prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives.

    The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa and has now raised more than $60 million Canadian for prostate cancer research and men’s health.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News