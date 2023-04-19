Province expands services at Lethbridge's Chinook Regional Hospital

The Alberta government says funding announced in Budget 2023 will help expand services at Lethbridge's main hospital to address the needs of patients in the region.

The budget includes $237 million over three years to pay for operating room upgrades as well as $11.2 million to improve the Chinook Regional Hospital's renal dialysis program.

Another $2 million will bolster cardiac services there.

"We are making important investments to reduce health care wait times and boost access to surgeries in Lethbridge and across the province," said Health Minister Jason Copping in a release.

"Budget 2023 will improve access to care at the Chinook Regional Hospital for patients with chronic kidney disease in need of life-saving dialysis and the expansion of the operating rooms will deliver more surgeries within the clinically recommended time for many more Albertans."

The funding is also expected to pay for a redevelopment at the hospital that will "double the existing surgical procedure capacity" and "renovate the current medical device reprocessing area."

Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's minister of infrastructure, calls both of these "critical projects."

"Expanding operating space and surgical procedure capacity, addressing the overcapacity challenges for dialysis patients, and planning for future cardiac care programs will ensure people living in and around Lethbridge will have access to the care they need, close to home," he said.

The expanded cardiac services are part of the government's strategy to provide more services for patients in the region, officials say.

"This strategic investment also delivers on the commitment made in the health care action plan to focus on the greatest needs of rural Albertans," the government said in a statement.

Construction of the surgical expansion at Chinook Regional Hospital is scheduled to be complete in summer 2024.

It's expected to add one larger operating room and an additional room, plus five new surgical inpatient rooms.

Design for the renal dialysis area, which is expected to build a new unit at the hospital, will commence in the fall.