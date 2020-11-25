CALGARY -- The puck won't drop for the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the upcoming weeks of the regular season unless the league can convince the province that it can resume safely.

The league was not granted an exemption when the province announced hockey would shut down as part of the latest measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the league to date and that number could potentially grow pending additional test results.

The league will contact the provincial government Wednesday afternoon, followed by a board of directors meeting Wednesday night to figure out their next course of action.

The AJHL can apply to Alberta Health to get the game back on ice if they can prove they have a plan to play the game safely.