CALGARY -- Visitors to select provincial heritage sites will receive free admission on Monday, Feb. 17 in recognition of Family Day.

The province will waive the cost of admission on Family Day at the following locations:

Royal Tyrrell Museum (Drumheller)

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump (Fort Macleod)

Frank Slide Interpretive Centre (Crowsnest Pass)

Remington Carriage Museum (Cardston)

Royal Alberta Museum (Edmonton)

Rutherford House (Edmonton)

Reynolds-Alberta Museum (Wetaskiwin)

In addition to the free admission, the province has planned Family Day weekend events at the legislature building, provincial parks and Calgary's Bow Habitat Station.

The annual Winterfest will take place in Crimson Lake Provincial Park. The event is slated to included snowshoeing demonstrations, a local market, the Freezin' for a Reason polar bear dip and winter camping site rates will be reduced to $20 per night.

Bow Habitat Station will host its annual FISHtival on Feb. 15 with tours of the Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery, casting practice and an opportunity to try snowshoeing.

The provincial government will host the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Family Day in Alberta with free family-friendly activities at the legislature on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additiional information visit Alberta Parks Events and Alberta historic sites and museums