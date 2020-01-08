CALGARY -- The United Conservative Party government is holding a number of public information sessions later this month aimed at improving the angling experience throughout Alberta.

At the open houses, residents will be able to provide feedback for a number of the UCP's proposals to expand the recreational harvest at a number of lakes.

Alberta's Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon says in a release that fishing is "part of Alberta's cultural fabric."

"We promised to modernize a number of the province's environmental provisions and we look forward to listening to Albertans' feedback. As an enthusiastic angler and outdoorsman, I look forward to working together to make our fisheries strong."

All of the open houses will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Monday, Jan. 13, Teresa Sargent Hall, 9839 103 Avenue, Grande Prairie.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, Midland Community Hall, 105 20 Street N.W., Drumheller.

Thursday, Jan. 16, Red Deer Museum, 4525 47A Avenue, Red Deer.

Thursday, Jan. 16, Galloway Station and Travel Centre, 223 55 Street, Edson.

Monday, Jan. 20, Energy Centre Board Room, 7825 51 Street, Cold Lake.

Monday, Jan. 20, Lethbridge Public Library, 810 5 Avenue South, Lethbridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, Bow Habitat Station, 1440 17A Street S.E., Calgary.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, St. Albert Inn and Suites, 1556 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert.

Monday, Jan. 27, St. Paul Recreation Centre, 4802 53 Street, St. Paul.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, Community Hall, Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park, Lac La Biche.

Friday, Jan. 31, Lou Soppit Community Centre, 5404 48 Street, Rocky Mountain House.

Starting Jan. 13, anglers will also be available to provide online feedback directly to the province.

All of the recommendations will be used in the 2020 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations, which are due to come into effect April 1.