CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney says the province is continuing to create a list of essential and critical infrastructure that would remain open should all non-essential services be shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney made the announcement Wednesday after provincial governments in Ontario and Quebec released lists of their own and ordered all non-essential workplaces to close.

"I anticipate that by early next week we will have settled on certain criteria and a list of essential services," Kenney said Wednesday.

The province is following up on recommendations from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, which Kenney says will likely be similar to Ontario’s list.

Sectors of services currently open and deemed essential in Ontario include:

Supply Chains

Retail and wholesale

Food services and accommodations

Institutional, residential, commercial and industrial maintenance

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation

Manufacturing and production

Construction

Financial activities

Resources

Environmental services

Utilities and community services

Communications industries

Research

Health care, seniors care and social services

Justice sector

Business regulators and inspectors

