Provincial government compiling list of essential services during COVID-19 pandemic
CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney says the province is continuing to create a list of essential and critical infrastructure that would remain open should all non-essential services be shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenney made the announcement Wednesday after provincial governments in Ontario and Quebec released lists of their own and ordered all non-essential workplaces to close.
"I anticipate that by early next week we will have settled on certain criteria and a list of essential services," Kenney said Wednesday.
The province is following up on recommendations from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, which Kenney says will likely be similar to Ontario’s list.
Sectors of services currently open and deemed essential in Ontario include:
- Supply Chains
- Retail and wholesale
- Food services and accommodations
- Institutional, residential, commercial and industrial maintenance
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transportation
- Manufacturing and production
- Construction
- Financial activities
- Resources
- Environmental services
- Utilities and community services
- Communications industries
- Research
- Health care, seniors care and social services
- Justice sector
- Business regulators and inspectors
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.