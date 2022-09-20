The Alberta government says it is moving forward with its strategy to build "confidence in the education system" by offering the public a chance to share thoughts on a new, streamlined code of conduct for teachers.

But the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is questioning the motives of introducing the new policy.

Starting Tuesday, teachers, teacher leaders, parents, students and all Albertans will have the chance to give feedback on the government's single code of professional conduct for all educators.

Officials say the new guidelines will seek to replace the two codes of conduct that already exist – one for members of the ATA and one for those who are not.

The government says the new code will "include the best and most effective features" of each.

"This is another step that improves the quality of classroom education in Alberta," said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a release.

"We're building on our important work to enhance oversight of the teacher profession and ensure the safety and wellbeing of students so they can get the education we know they deserve."

Individuals who work to protect children and youth from sexual abuse are praising the strategy. Those officials say since Albertans entrust their children to the care of teachers every day, a unified code of professional conduct is essential.

"This is another step that improves the quality of classroom education in Alberta. We’re building on our important work to enhance oversight of the teacher profession and ensure the safety and wellbeing of students so they can get the education we know they deserve," said Sheldon Kennedy, co-founder of Respect Group Inc., in a release.

Others involved in the process understand the roles teachers play with students and families.

"We are pleased to provide input to help ensure the updated code of conduct specifically addresses protection for students against sexual abuse," Debra Tomlinson, CEO of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services, said in a release.

'CORNERSTONE OF TEACHING PROFESSION'

Meanwhile, the ATA says the UCP government's attempt to reform its code of conduct policy "is predominantly political in nature."

"(It is) designed to distract from the real challenges facing public education today," the ATA wrote in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

"Association staff have highlighted serious concerns with the survey, notably the confusion of conduct issues with competence and the potential for the government's code to diminish teachers' professional judgment in favour of enforcing abject compliance with the employer's and government's directives."

The organization says the establishment of its code of professional conduct was one of its first actions back in 1918.

"(It) is a cornerstone of the teaching profession," the ATA said.

"The current code of professional conduct was originally developed, and evolved over the years, to reflect teachers' deep understanding of their responsibilities toward students, the high expectations placed on teachers by the community and the practical realities and complexities of teachers' work."

Nevertheless, the ATA encourages all of its members to respond to the survey and "make their voices heard."

The ATA's code of professional conduct applies to approximately 85 per cent of the province's practising teachers and teacher leaders.

The plan to set up a new code of conduct was laid out in the Kenney government's Education Amendment Act, which was released this past spring.

The online survey is open until Oct. 7, while the ATA says the new code will be in place by Jan. 1, 2023.