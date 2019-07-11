One of two puppies that were taken from a northeast Calgary pet store on the weekend has been found.

The owner of Top Dog Store on 4th Street N.E. said the business was broken into at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Robert Church said that the two, female puppies, a Boston terrier and a puggle, were removed from a kennel after someone smashed the glass to get in.

Both dogs were microchipped and were about nine weeks old.

On Wednesday evening, the store owners told CTV News that a staff member from one of their veterinary partner clinics spotted the puggle puppy in the morning.

In a statement, The Top Dog Shop said that the staff at the Willow Park Animal Clinic were 'instrumental' in the dog's return.

They say the puppy was found in the parking lot of a motel in the southeast in a soft-sided carrier.

After a full check up at the vet, the dog was given a clean bill of health. The puppy was very hungry, but otherwise unhurt.

No other details are available on who may have been responsible for the dog theft.

The store owners say they're keeping their fingers crossed that the Boston terrier will also be found soon.

'Thank you so much to everyone who sent us tips, messages of encouragement, and safe prayers for her return via social media. We had over 3500 shares of our Facebook post from concerned animal lovers. We are hoping and praying that another sharp-eyed Top Dog follower will spot our Boston Terrier Girl, and that she will have the same happy reunion as her Puggle friend.'

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Boston terrier is asked to contact Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.