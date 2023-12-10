CALGARY
Calgary

    • QE II reopens after Sunday morning semi rollover

    RCMP

    The QE II reopened Sunday morning after a semi rollover temporarily shut down three southbound lanes.

    At 11:14 a.m., Airdrie RCMP issued a media release saying that three southbound lanes on the QE Ii were closed at Highway 72 and traffic was being diverted.

    However, shortly after 11:30 a.m., RCMP issued an update announcing that the scene had been cleared.

    The highway is now open.

    No other information was available.

