QEII reopened in both directions near Carstairs after numerous crashes, icy conditions persist
A line of southbound vehicles on the QEII Highway near Carstairs Thursday morning after the highway was closed due to multiple crashes and poor driving conditions. (image: 511 Alberta)
A section of Alberta's major highway between Calgary and Edmonton has reopened to traffic but driving conditions remain extremely poor.
511 Alberta confirmed shortly before 7 a.m. that the QEII was closed between Township Road 292 and Highway 581, east of the town of Carstairs, and the highway was icy.
Detours were in place but significant delays were expected and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
At 7:30 a.m., the highway had reopened in both directions but poor driving conditions continued to be experienced in the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential for flurries in Calgary as the weekend nears
-
-
-
-