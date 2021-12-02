QEII reopened in both directions near Carstairs after numerous crashes, icy conditions persist

A section of Alberta's major highway between Calgary and Edmonton has reopened to traffic but driving conditions remain extremely poor.

511 Alberta confirmed shortly before 7 a.m. that the QEII was closed between Township Road 292 and Highway 581, east of the town of Carstairs, and the highway was icy.

Detours were in place but significant delays were expected and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

At 7:30 a.m., the highway had reopened in both directions but poor driving conditions continued to be experienced in the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.

Update: QEII btwn TwpRd 292 and Hwy 581, east of Carstairs, has been fully reopened after earlier MVC. (7:29am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/J3NCoUn86V — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 2, 2021



