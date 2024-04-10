QEII rollover involving semi-truck closes lanes south of Red Deer

Lanes of the QEII Highway south of Red Deer were closed on Wednesday morning as police responded to a rollover involving a semi-truck.

Innisfail RCMP were on the scene at Antler Hill just after 10 a.m.

Initially, one southbound lane and one northbound lane of the highway were affected.

In a later update, RCMP said all northbound traffic was being redirected as crews worked to remove the semi.

Police said traffic flow in the area will be reduced as emergency crews respond.