Questioning Kenney? UCP associations confirm threshold met to warrant leadership review

CALGARY -

The United Conservative Party Constituency Association Presidents confirm a special motion has been passed by enough associations to pave the way for a review of Premier Jason Kenney's leadership.

At least 22 associations, accounting for more than a quarter of the UCP associations, passed a special motion demanding a leadership review be held within the next three months.

According to the association presidents, the passing of the special motion by the 22 associations meets the threshold to trigger a special general meeting to conduct a leadership review as per the party's conditions endorsed by the board.

The UCP's annual general meeting is scheduled to begin Friday in Calgary.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.