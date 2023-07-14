Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike

current productions in southern Alberta, including Season 2 of Billy The Kid, will now come to a halt. The strike also puts into question the upcoming shooting schedule for television shows filmed in the Calgary area, including Netflix's The Abandons. current productions in southern Alberta, including Season 2 of Billy The Kid, will now come to a halt. The strike also puts into question the upcoming shooting schedule for television shows filmed in the Calgary area, including Netflix's The Abandons.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina