Rain and snowfall warnings issued for southern B.C., Calgary starts Monday 14 C above average

After another warm and dry weekend, Calgarians woke up Monday to an overnight low temperature that exceeded average daytime highs for this time of year.

This is coming on the heels of an unusually warm November with only three days below average, one day below freezing, and 10 double-digit daytime highs.

The daytime high Tuesday should hit at least 13 C, and there will be times this week where the overnight lows will be warmer than the average daytime highs for early December. .

This trend is going to level off by the end of the week however, and Calgary is likely to receive some precipitation mid-week.

A series of frontal systems will bring unsettled weather from the Pacific coastline, through the B.C. interior and into the mountain parks and foothills by Tuesday.

Depending on the elevation and local temperatures, both rainfall and snowfall warnings have been issued through the southern and central interior of B.C.\

Rainfall warnings (green) and snowfall warnings (white) were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Monday.

Initially that precipitation will arrive as rain along the B.C. coastline, and it will be persistent.

By early afternoon Monday, the B.C. interior can expect mixed precipitation and snow. Eventually some of that precipitation will fall on the Alberta side of the Rockies, with areas like the Columbia Ice fields likely to receive up to 10 centimetres.

The timing of this initial system will be a complicating factor, as diurnal fluctuations coincide with incoming precipitation and strong wind – meaning freezing rain is possible along mountain highways overnight. Even if the atmospheric temperature profile is not conducive for the development of freezing rain, black ice could develop due to strong winds overnight.

For the latest weather advisories from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Drive BC highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on Alberta Roads from 511 Alberta.