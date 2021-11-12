Ramsay residents saying goodbye to Lilydale Poultry Plant

CALGARY -

Many residents in Ramsay say they're happy to bid farewell to a controversial chicken processing plant in the heart of their neighbourhood.

The Lilydale plant has been operating in the area for decades as the community has grown around it and become increasingly residential.

But come January the plant -- and the odour that has come to be well known by area residents -- will be far away.

The City of Calgary and Sofina Foods worked together to secure a new location, about 15 kilometers south in the Dufferin North Industrial Park.

The City will take possession of the old building on Jan. 15, 2022.

"The community has been counting down to having it leave," Erin Joslin with the Ramsay Community Association told CTV News.

"We've been watching closely to see if there's less cars in the parking lot (and wondering) what's the timeline? When's it actually happening?

"We've always known that it wasn't the right fit. Even they know they're not the right fit."

In previous years, Ramsay residents have complained of a smell coming from the plant, as well as noise, traffic and the occasional stray chicken part found in their backyard.

Area Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra believes the move wouldn't have been done if it weren't for plans to build the Green Line LRT nearby.

Carra says the Lilydale building will temporarily be used for police training exercises. After that, it will be demolished to make way for the transit project.