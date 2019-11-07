RCMP filed 18 criminal charges against an 18-year-old Airdrie man in connection with a number of sexual assaults committed by a cyclist.

The charges came following an Oct. 16 press release issued by the RCMP, in which they detailed the behavior of a man who had a pattern of riding up behind women on his bicycle and slapping them on their buttocks, and fleeing the scene.

Following the release, a number of other victims came forward to report that they had experienced the same thing.

In the ensuing days, the alleged assailant changed his pattern, continuing to commit offenses of a sexual nature, but on foot rather than bicycle.

Adam Ferrier is charged with three counts of sexual assault, four counts of voyeurism, seven counts of fail to comply with conditions, sexual interference, indecent act and committing an offence while masked.

Ferrier was remanded into custody. He will appear in provincial court Nov. 21.

IAnyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com/