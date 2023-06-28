RCMP examination of buses to Moraine Lake finds few passing inspection

RCMP have revealed the results of an inspection of buses operating in the Moraine Lake area in Banff National Park, saying more than a dozen failed the review.

Lake Louise RCMP inspected more than 20 buses from June 21 to 22, with assistance from Alberta Sheriffs and Park Wardens, and say only four were given the all clear.

Of those inspected, which included smaller private company buses and full-sized coach buses, nine were put out of service and eight were found to be "requiring immediate attention."

RCMP say buses found to be requiring immediate attention had minor mechanical issues that could be easily fixed, like malfunctioning brake lights or low tire pressure.

These buses were allowed to drive away, but couldn't carry passengers until the issues had been resolved and proof of repair was provided.

Buses that were put out of service were not allowed to move until the problem was resolved. In those cases, RCMP say the owner had the choice of sending a mechanic to the bus to fix it onsite, or having the bus towed.

According to Mounties, violation tickets that were issued were typically for issues like the driver not having their licence, registration or insurance with them, not having proper log books or not maintaining the log books properly.

Parks Canada announced earlier this year it barring personal vehicles from entering Moraine Lake in an effort to cut back of the large volume of cars heading to the area.

Instead, visitors can use Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit and commercial buses to access the popular tourist destination.

RCMP Sgt. Susan Richter says the purpose of the inspection was to ensure the passenger buses were in safe working order.

"This was a very successful operation in not only ensuring that the buses in our community are safe, but to also educate the drivers and bus company owners of their responsibilities," she said.

"We are looking forward to doing more joint forces operations like this in the near future."