CALGARY -- Falling asleep for several hours was the apparent undoing for a suspected truck thief in Olds

RCMP received a report of a suspicious truck being parked behind a business in Olds — about 100 kilometres north of Calgary — on Monday afternoon.

The complainant said the truck had been there for several hours and the only person inside appeared to be asleep.

When officers arrived, they discovered the truck had been reported stolen from Red Deer earlier that day.

The slumbering man inside was arrested without incident.

He was also found to be wanted on a warrant and outstanding charges for property crimes in southern Alberta.

A search of the man also turned up weapons and suspected methamphetamine.

Stolen property was also found inside the truck, including gas cards, registration documents and cheques.

Steven Andrew Shier, 39, of Calgary, is facing nine charges, including:

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of recognizance

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom on Dec. 13.