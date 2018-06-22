Visitors and residents of the Town of Banff are being told to be cautious after police have responded to several reports of suspects raiding unattended vehicles and draining their fuel tanks dry.

Banff RCMP says that between June 13 and June 21, a group of suspects stole fuel from a number of vehicles parked at the Redearth Creek and Sunshine Village parking lots.

Officials are particularly alarmed because the suspects gained access to the fuel by drilling into the vehicles’ tanks to drain the contents.

Banff RCMP is now warning the public to be vigilant when they park in secluded areas for extended periods of time. They are also asking people to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Staff Sergeant Michael Buxton-Carr of the Banff RCMP say they've had four reports of vehicles being damaged and their fuel drained, but hopes that once the information is out, more victims will come forward.

He says that the method thieves are using the access the fuel is something new, particularly because of the plastic tanks that newer vehicles are built with.

"This is the kind of thing that comes up as a crime of opportunity."

He's hoping that people will also be more cautious when parking and leaving their vehicles unattended for long periods of time because the suspects are choosing their targets carefully.

"[They're] fairly secluded, away from areas covered by security cameras. Those vehicles tend to be left there for a considerable amount of time, whether they are out hiking or are employees at the facilities."

There are no estimates on the cost of damages each vehicle sustained, but Buxton-Carr says that owners would likely face costly repairs related to replacing their gas tanks as well as any associated towing fees.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).