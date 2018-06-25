A 27-year-old man from Penhold, Alberta has been charged following an RCMP investigation into stolen property from parking lots in Banff National Park.

On Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22, RCMP officers responded to several reports of theft at Sunshine Village resort, the parking lot of Redearth Creek and in communities in the Bow Valley and descriptions of a suspect and suspect vehicle were obtained. Holes had been drilled into the the fuel tanks of unattended vehicles to drain gasoline and the thief also targeted metal gates and ski racks.

On Saturday, June 23, the suspect vehicle and trailer was spotted in Canmore. Members of the Banff and Cochrane RCMP detachments located the suspected and seized stolen property.

Brandon Wegner, a 27-year-old man from Penhold, faces the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Theft exceeding $5,000\

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose\

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Wegner has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore Provincial Court on July 25, 2018.