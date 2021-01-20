CALGARY -- An investigation is underway into the death of a 25-year-old man that occurred Tuesday morning at a business in the city of Brooks.

Officers responded to the business at approximately 11 a.m. following reports of a "sudden death."

RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased, the nature of the death or the name of the business where the death occurred.

Members of the RCMP major crimes units are leading the investigation.

While the nature of the man's death has not been disclosed, RCMP officials say the matter is considered an isolated incident and the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place later this week in Calgary.