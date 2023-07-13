RCMP Musical Ride 150th anniversary tour performs in Fort Macleod

Fort Macleod, Alta. -

The official RCMP Musical Ride is touring across the country to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RCMP with Canadians, and stopped in Fort Macleod on Wednesday for performance at Midnight Stadium.

"The ride is really important to both our organization – to the RCMP as a whole – but also to our communities as well too," said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP.

"That's why we're out and about with the musical ride."

The performance in Fort Macleod was the last of several held throughout Alberta this spring and summer.

Fort Macleod holds special significance for the RCMP as it’s where the then North West Mounted Police established their first fort in western Canada in 1874.

That history wasn’t lost of the current and former members of the RCMP at Wednesday's performance.

"It's been 150 years since the inception of the force, and Alberta – especially southern Alberta – is considered the cradle of the force," said Ken Taylor, president of the RCMP Veterans Association, Lethbridge Division.

"We're very proud to have been associated with the RCMP."

Hundreds of spectators packed into Midnight Stadium to watch Wednesday's event.

RCMP veterans in attendance said it was special to have so many people come out to support the RCMP.

"I did 25 years before I retired," said former RCMP officer David Rook. "It feels good to see the force is still accepted."

"I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for the musical ride and the RCMP," said 99-year-old veteran Glen Michelson.

"We trained for all the movements of the musical ride."

The 150th anniversary Canada-wide Musical Ride tour will run until October.