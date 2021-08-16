CALGARY -- RCMP have found a vehicle belonging to a Rocky Mountain House man who was last seen in Calgary and reported missing last week.

Now, investigators are turning to the public for help.

Wade Richard Velichka, 47, was last seen in Calgary on Aug. 7, five days before he was reported missing on Aug. 12.

His vehicle has since been located by RCMP in Clearwater County, a large area northwest of Calgary, but a ground search by RCMP officers and a police canine team was unsuccessful.

Velichka is described as being 187 centimetres (6'2") tall and weighing 81 kilograms (180 pounds). He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey DC hat, blue jeans and white DC shoes.

Anyone with information about Velichka’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.