CALGARY -- Authorities in Innisfail have arrested one suspect but are looking for another in connection with a home invasion that took place in November 2019.

Innisfail RCMP were called to an apartment in the community at about 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 24.

No sign of the suspects was found when police arrived, but an investigation determined that three people, two men and a woman, got into a unit on the top floor of the Innisfail Hotel.

Once inside, they pointed a gun at the occupants and ordered them not to move. They stole a number of items before fleeing in a blue PT Cruiser.

Earlier this month, police asked the public to help identify a suspect in the incident and they now say charges have been laid against two of the suspects.

Kayla Jackson, 23, of Red Deer is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Forcible entry

Failure to comply

Jackson was released on a promise to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 26.

Benjamin William Bjarnson, 33, of Red Deer is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Disguise with intent

Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Use of a firearm in an indictable offence

Forcible entry

Bjarnson remains in custody and is expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 28.

Police say a third suspect in connection with the incident remains at large.

Devyn Michael Hendriksen, 23, is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Disguise with intent

Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Use of a firearm in an indictable offence

Forcible entry

RCMP are now seeking any information about Hendriksen's whereabouts.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.