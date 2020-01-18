CALGARY -- Authorities in Innisfail have arrested one suspect but are looking for another in connection with a home invasion that took place in November 2019.

Innisfail RCMP were called to an apartment in the community at about 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 24.

No sign of the suspects was found when police arrived, but an investigation determined that three people, two men and a woman, got into a unit on the top floor of the Innisfail Hotel.

Once inside, they pointed a gun at the occupants and ordered them not to move. They stole a number of items before fleeing in a blue PT Cruiser.

Earlier this month, police asked the public to help identify a suspect in the incident and they now say charges have been laid against two of the suspects.

Kayla Jackson, 23, of Red Deer is charged with:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Unlawfully in a dwelling house
  • Forcible entry
  • Failure to comply

Jackson was released on a promise to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 26.

Benjamin William Bjarnson, 33, of Red Deer is charged with:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Unlawfully in a dwelling house
  • Disguise with intent
  • Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Use of a firearm in an indictable offence
  • Forcible entry

Bjarnson remains in custody and is expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 28.

Police say a third suspect in connection with the incident remains at large.

Devyn Michael Hendriksen, 23, is charged with:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Unlawfully in a dwelling house
  • Disguise with intent
  • Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Use of a firearm in an indictable offence
  • Forcible entry

RCMP are now seeking any information about Hendriksen's whereabouts.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.