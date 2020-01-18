RCMP seek suspect following Innisfail home invasion
Innisfail RCMP are searching for Devyn Michael Hendriksen, who is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Innisfail. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Authorities in Innisfail have arrested one suspect but are looking for another in connection with a home invasion that took place in November 2019.
Innisfail RCMP were called to an apartment in the community at about 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 24.
No sign of the suspects was found when police arrived, but an investigation determined that three people, two men and a woman, got into a unit on the top floor of the Innisfail Hotel.
Once inside, they pointed a gun at the occupants and ordered them not to move. They stole a number of items before fleeing in a blue PT Cruiser.
Earlier this month, police asked the public to help identify a suspect in the incident and they now say charges have been laid against two of the suspects.
Kayla Jackson, 23, of Red Deer is charged with:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Unlawfully in a dwelling house
- Forcible entry
- Failure to comply
Jackson was released on a promise to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 26.
Benjamin William Bjarnson, 33, of Red Deer is charged with:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Unlawfully in a dwelling house
- Disguise with intent
- Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Pointing a firearm
- Use of a firearm in an indictable offence
- Forcible entry
Bjarnson remains in custody and is expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 28.
Police say a third suspect in connection with the incident remains at large.
Devyn Michael Hendriksen, 23, is charged with:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Unlawfully in a dwelling house
- Disguise with intent
- Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Pointing a firearm
- Use of a firearm in an indictable offence
- Forcible entry
RCMP are now seeking any information about Hendriksen's whereabouts.
