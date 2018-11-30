A 41-year-old Chestermere man died after he was found with a gunshot wound at a home in the community on Monday and police have released images of a vehicle that may be connected to the homicide.

Emergency crews were called to the West Creek Mews area at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of an altercation inside a residence.

Dennis Lewis was taken to Foothills Medical Centre from the home suffering from an injury caused by a gunshot and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

RCMP are now looking for a 2015, burgundy, Ford Edge Sport with licence plate AB - BGC 2422 in connection to the incident.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen in Calgary on November 3 and they are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or its occupants between November 3 and 27.

They also want to talk to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in Chestermere on November 26, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area during that time period.

The RCMP Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chestermere RCMP at 403-420-4855, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).