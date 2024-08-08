RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Strathmore RCMP officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects.
Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.
In an update Thursday, RCMP provided a picture of a vehicle driven by someone who may have witnessed the shootings.
The vehicle is believed to be a dark-grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013-2015. The car was seen in dash-cam video driving past the scene at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 at the time of the shooting – at 11:55 a.m.
“RCMP need to speak to the occupants of this car. It could be critical in obtaining important information for this investigation,” RCMP said in a news release.
A dark grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013 and 2015, captured on dash-cam footage near the scene of a shooting at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 on Aug. 6, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.
Police are asking the owner of the car, or anyone who knows who they may be, to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online through P3 Tips.
On Wednesday, RCMP revealed they were looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, just before 6 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators are looking for witnesses or footage of that truck or its occupants from the time of the theft to the time of the shooting.
RCMP re-emphasized Thursday they are not looking for this truck, but are interested in any information about the truck’s whereabouts and who was driving it between Aug. 5 at 5:55 a.m. and Aug. 6 at 11:55 a.m.
Investigators are now looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, in connection with a deadly shooting east of Calgary. (Supplied: RCMP)
One man dead, another injured
The man shot and killed is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County.
A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday evening expresses "sadness and shock" over the passing of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.
The other person shot, who suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was an employee of Fortis Alberta, the company confirmed.
In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.
RCMP said the suspects fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.
Police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.
The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.
As of Thursday afternoon, the suspects remained at large and were considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police have not yet determined the motive for the violence, but say the immediate danger in the area is believed to be over.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Global Affairs Canada 'aware' of Canadian detained in Switzerland over espionage concerns
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Iran mulls scrapping plans to take revenge on Israel in exchange for a Gaza ceasefire
The Middle East, and indeed much of the world, is bracing for Iran to carry out a revenge attack on Israel over the assassination of Hamas’ political leader. But could Tehran instead be prepared to pull back in exchange for progress on Gaza peace talks?
ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10
ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
E-bike and e-scooter riding zones are expanding in Edmonton
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
-
Terri Clark concert from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to be livestreamed Aug. 29
Terri Clark is playing an iconic Nashville venue Aug. 29, and fans across Alberta will be able to watch it via livestream for less than $20.
-
Dawgs kick off 2024 quest for WCBL title with a 7-4 victory over Lethbridge
The Okotoks kicked off their post-season quest for a third consecutive WCBL title in convincing fashion Wednesday, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-4.
Vancouver
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
-
Court issues $33K in fines for illegal halibut fishing in protected B.C. glass sponge reef
A commercial halibut fisherman has been fined more than $33,000 for fishing illegally in a protected area near Bella Bella, B.C., authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. landslide and flood damages cultural sites, says Williams Lake First Nation
The Williams Lake First Nation says two and possibly three Indigenous cultural heritage sites sustained extensive damage when a torrent of water breached a landslide that had blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. researchers discover 'super-black' material that absorbs more than 99% of light
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
-
Suspect sought after alleged sex assault on Nanaimo bus
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place on a crowded bus in downtown Nanaimo last month.
-
B.C. landslide and flood damages cultural sites, says Williams Lake First Nation
The Williams Lake First Nation says two and possibly three Indigenous cultural heritage sites sustained extensive damage when a torrent of water breached a landslide that had blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior.
Saskatoon
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Saskatchewan to cover a portion of costs to recover Mackenzie Trottier's remains from landfill
The Saskatchewan government says it will pay for some of the costs of a landfill search that found the remains of a missing woman.
-
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
-
Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays
RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.
Toronto
-
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Mayor confident in city's security following foiled attack in Vienna
Mayor Olivia Chow says she is confident the city will be safe for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Toronto shows after concerts in Austria were cancelled following the discovery of a planned attack outside the venue.
-
Ontario police lay more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset in second round of National Bank Open
Leylah Fernandez is out of the singles draw at the National Bank Open. The Canadian tennis star was upset 6-4, 6-2 by American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in second-round action Thursday.
-
MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
-
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
-
Ice to be installed at Halifax-area arena after an agreement on funding with the city
Earlier this week the president of the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) said the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, N.S., would not have ice for the upcoming season because of a lack of funding from the city. Now, it seems the two sides have found common ground.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Suspect charged with ramming vehicle with people inside
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
Barrie
-
Canada's largest collection of aircraft and vintage cars come to town
The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.
-
Swerving, open alcohol, nearly hitting pedestrian: Driver facing charges
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Kitchener
-
Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine
An advanced drug-checking machine at the CTS in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
London
-
Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
-
Sheep take on lawn maintenance at Sarnia solar farm
A flock of sheep has been put the work cutting the grass at one of Canada’s largest solar farms in Sarnia.
-
High school evacuated following fire on the roof
Strathroy District Collegiate Institute was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.
Windsor
-
Wheatley Temporary Water Treatment Plant keeping up with demand, construction beginning
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the temporary water treatment plant in Wheatley has been keeping up with demand of the town.
-
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.