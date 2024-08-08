RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary

Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.

Strathmore RCMP officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects.

Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

In an update Thursday, RCMP provided a picture of a vehicle driven by someone who may have witnessed the shootings.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013-2015. The car was seen in dash-cam video driving past the scene at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 at the time of the shooting – at 11:55 a.m.

“RCMP need to speak to the occupants of this car. It could be critical in obtaining important information for this investigation,” RCMP said in a news release.

A dark grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013 and 2015, captured on dash-cam footage near the scene of a shooting at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 on Aug. 6, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)

The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

Police are asking the owner of the car, or anyone who knows who they may be, to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online through P3 Tips.

On Wednesday, RCMP revealed they were looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or footage of that truck or its occupants from the time of the theft to the time of the shooting.

RCMP re-emphasized Thursday they are not looking for this truck, but are interested in any information about the truck’s whereabouts and who was driving it between Aug. 5 at 5:55 a.m. and Aug. 6 at 11:55 a.m.

Investigators are now looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, in connection with a deadly shooting east of Calgary. (Supplied: RCMP)

One man dead, another injured

The man shot and killed is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County.

A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday evening expresses "sadness and shock" over the passing of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.

The other person shot, who suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was an employee of Fortis Alberta, the company confirmed.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.

RCMP said the suspects fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspects remained at large and were considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have not yet determined the motive for the violence, but say the immediate danger in the area is believed to be over.