RCMP to lead investigation into arrest of Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service says the RCMP will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the charges that were laid and later stayed against two Black teens in a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park earlier this month.
Police Chief Mark Neufeld made the announcement in response to a question during Wednesday night's meeting of the Calgary Police Commission.
"This is a very unfortunate situation," Neufeld said. "It does demonstrate that homicide investigators, when there is a very serious situation like this, they don't stop investigating.
"What they found, of course, was that there was new evidence that came forward to suggest that the individuals in custody were not responsible for the crime."
He said this situation is "rare" and the CPS will be conducting an independent review of all the circumstances that led up to the charges against the pair.
"That part of work will be done by the RCMP. They have agreed to take that on for us, so it won't be the CPS doing the work," Neufeld said.
He said the review will also look into other concerns such as racial profiling.
At 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, police were called to a shooting at a strip mall in the northeast community of Marlborough Park.
Rami Hajj Ali, 23, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot while two other people were also shot and seriously injured.
Two males, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested and charged in the murder.
Charges against the pair, identified as brothers who were part of an intervention program aimed at preventing newcomers from becoming involved in organized crime, were stayed on Nov. 21.
Neufeld says he is proud of his investigators who brought the new evidence that led to the development to his attention and understands there would be an impact on the community.
"It's not a situation where someone was profiling two people who were walking down the street that were unconnected to the situation – there was much, much more to it that led investigators to believe and form reasonable and probably grounds that the two young men were responsible."
Following the stay of charges, the CPS issued an apology to the brothers, their family and the rest of the community affected by the arrests.
Officials say the shooting in Marlborough Park is one of several in Calgary over the past several weeks and investigators are still looking for suspects.
"There have been several very public and brazen shootings that have been connected to organized crime since we last reported to the commission," CPS Deputy Chief Ryan Ayliffe said.
"We recognize the sense of safety impact that this has had on our Calgary community."
He said the specialized organized crime unit is monitoring 350 offenders tied to organized crime and working to seize illegal firearms used by these groups.
"Since the beginning of 2023, at least 1,628 firearms were seized, recovered or turned in to police in Calgary," Ayliffe said, adding that nearly 400 of those met the definition of "crime gun."
Neufeld says he "looks forward to new lessons" that could come from the independent review of the RCMP's investigation.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Quick cool spell to end the month before highs near 10 C
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
BREAKING Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports.
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
Conservatives accuse Liberals of caving to big tech in online news deal with Google
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke to a House committee this morning, fresh from finally ending Canada's standoff with Google over the Online News Act, where the Opposition criticized her for caving to big tech.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Oilers look to keep up win streak, visit flailing Jets
The Edmonton Oilers might be playing their best hockey of the young season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets find themselves amid a rare rough patch.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell settles in
We saved the coldest day of November for the last day of the month. And...it really won't be that cold, just back to average.
Vancouver
-
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
-
Closing arguments to begin in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
Closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali are expected to begin Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.
-
Prosecutors seek up to 18 years for B.C. woman accused of courtroom stabbing
Crown counsel argued Wednesday that the woman who stabbed another woman in a B.C. courtroom should face between 15 and 18 years behind bars.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton, N.B., dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Annual Lego exhibit in Halifax inspires new generation of builders
Owen Grace has spent the last 20 years sharing his childhood hobby, Lego, through an exhibit he calls, 'Bricks by the Sea.'
Vancouver Island
-
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
-
B.C. attorney general, premier under fire for comments on justice system
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summit
Climate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
Toronto
-
Ontario to ban cannabis in homes offering childcare, increase retail stores for operators
Ontario is banning the growing of cannabis in homes offering childcare services while increasing the number of stores retailers can operate in the province.
-
Popular east-end brewery pushed out of Toronto due to high price of real estate
A popular east-end Toronto brewery has been forced to relocate to Stouffville after their landlord announced his plans to sell the building and an affordable alternative elsewhere in the city was financially out of reach.
-
Elderly man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto
An elderly pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Toronto Thursday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
Montreal anti-racism commissioner will not attend pro-Palestinian rallies: B'nai Brith
After a meeting with the City of Montreal Commissioner to Fight Racism and Systemic Discrimination Bochra Manai, the Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith said she will no longer attend pro-Palestinian rallies in the city.
-
Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment
Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
-
A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
Kitchener
-
Firefighters on scene at Kitchener encampment
Emergency responders are on scene at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets where flames appear torn through part of an encampment.
-
Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reports
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect charged in Sagamok First Nation homicide
A 29-year-old woman is the second to be charged with being an accessory after the fact in a homicide case on Sagamok First Nation, west of Sudbury, from September, provincial police say.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Province introduces new cabinet position representing southern Manitoba
The Manitoba government is creating a new position to represent southern Manitoba.
-
New Manitoba credit union could be in the works
A trio of financial institutions in the province are exploring the idea of combining their operations and creating a new credit union in Manitoba.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reports
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Regina railyard sees police response, arrests made
A pro-Palestinian protest in Regina sought to disrupt rail traffic in the city’s centre on Wednesday.