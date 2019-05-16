

May long weekend kickstarts summertime fun in Alberta and RCMP want motorists to be sober and safe on the highways.

“We’re out here, Alberta RCMP, with our enforcement partners the Alberta Sheriffs, Fish and Wildlife, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement,” said Sergeant Darrin Turnbull. “It’s the Thursday of the May long weekend and we’re working hard to get the message out to the public that we want them to be safe!”

Select RCMP officers, trained as drug recognition experts, will be on the lookout for any indication that motorists could be impaired.

RCMP are hoping for an uneventful weekend on Alberta’s highways, road and in off-road areas. During the 2018 Victoria Day long week, officers responded to four motor vehicle fatalities.

