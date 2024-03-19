CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP working to track down Alberta porch pirate

    Innisfail RCMP say this woman took a number of boxes from the doorstep of a home on March 18, 2024. (Supplied) Innisfail RCMP say this woman took a number of boxes from the doorstep of a home on March 18, 2024. (Supplied)
    Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a woman who's allegedly been swiping deliveries from homes in Innisfail.

    Officials said on March 18, they received a report of a package being taken from the doorstep of a home near 37 Street and 50 Avenue.

    The suspect is described as a woman with a light complexion and dyed red/blonde hair.

    She was seen driving a white Ford F150 truck with an extended cab.

    If you have information about this incident or those responsible, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police.

    If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

