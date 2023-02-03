'Ready to roll': CP Rail preparing for KCS merger, ruling expected within weeks

With a U.S. regulator poised to make its final decision within weeks, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s CEO says the company is "ready to roll" on its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern. Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on March 21, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) With a U.S. regulator poised to make its final decision within weeks, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s CEO says the company is "ready to roll" on its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern. Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on March 21, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Hunting rifles are seen on display in a glass case at a gun and rifle store in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina