Recognize these rings? Police hope to identify remains found under overpass

CALGARY -

Calgary police are taking the unusual step of releasing details about a non-criminal death in the hopes they can identify who the person is.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the remains were found under an overpass in the area of 50th Avenue and Odgen Road S.E. on Aug. 22.

Police said, when discovered, the body had already decomposed significantly and had no identification.

Though investigators have determined that the individual died of natural causes, they haven't been unable to identify them.

"We typically do everything in our power to ensure that no one learns about a loved one’s death through media and social media, but all other attempts in this case to identify the deceased man to notify his next of kin have failed," CPS said in a news release.

Based on the circumstances leading to the discovery and the evidence recovered at the scene, police believe that the man was likely homeless.

On Wednesday, CPS released photos of three unique rings found on the man in the hopes that someone might recognize them.

One ring is oval-shaped with a large oval turquoise stone.

Another is rectangular-shaped with three small diamonds inlaid on the face.

The third ring is a dark braided band with a small white stone in the center.

The dark, braided ring found by Calgary police on human remains. (Calgary Police Service handout)

“We know that there may be family and friends of this man who have been trying to find him,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

“The rings this man was found with are extremely distinct, and it’s likely there is someone out there who will recall seeing them and can help us find closure to this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.