Record-setting Lethbridge fentanyl haul leads to charges against Calgarian

A 22-year-old Calgary man faces drug trafficking charges after Lethbridge police made the largest fentanyl bust in the city's history.

Officers seized a total of 553.2 grams of fentanyl, worth an estimated $337,000, on Wednesday during the searches of a home in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue S and the suspect's vehicle.

In addition to the fentanyl, the searches yielded:

3,597.5 grams of methamphetamine;

192.5 grams of cocaine; and,

$14,085 in cash.

Danny Truong has been charged with three counts of possession of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The accused remains in custody ahead of his release hearing.

Wednesday's investigation eclipsed the previous record seizure of 478 grams of fentanyl that was recorded only eight days earlier.