Red Line closed from Anderston to 39 Avenue for weekend maintenance work

Calgary Transit is continuing its maintenance and repair work this weekend on the Red Line, with stations between Anderson Road and 39 Avenue closed.

Trains coming from the south will stop at Anderson, while trains coming from the northwest will end their routes at 39 Avenue Station. Shuttle buses will replace train service at both stops.

Work being done this weekend includes track surfacing, concrete work on the Southland bridge, safety enhancements on the 58 Avenue S overpass, interior and exterior cleaning at Heritage and Southland Stations, inspection and maintenance work inside the 42 Avenue Tunnel and other work as time allows.

Full CTrain service will resume Monday morning.