CALGARY -- Health measures in Alberta will begin being removed in three stages starting June 1, based on the vaccination rate going up and the hospitalization rate going down.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Wednesday.

That means the outdoor social gathering limit will increase to 10 people — with distancing — worship services can increase to 15 per cent of the fire code, and outdoor dining will be allowed, with a maximum of four people per table, who must be members of the same household. Those who live alone can have up to two close contacts.

Personal and wellness services like hair salons can reopen by appointment.

Wedding ceremonies can have up to 10 people, including the officiant, bride and groom, witnesses and photographers, but receptions remain prohibited.

Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions also remain prohibited

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect

Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.

"The plan provides Albertans with a clear picture of a summer without restrictions as long as Albertans continue following public health measures in the short term and vaccination numbers continue to rise quickly," read a release.

Stage 1 will begin two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.

Since that happened on May 18, Stage 1 will start on June 1, Kenney said.

Stage 2 will start two weeks after first doses reach 60 per cent and hospitalizations are below 500 and dropping.

Stage 3 begins when 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose.

Based on the current vaccination rate, Alberta is projected to enter Stage 2 in mid-June and Stage 3 in late-June or early-July.

"These are estimates only and rely on all Albertans continuing to drive down our hospitalizations while increasing vaccination numbers," read a release.

“Our Open for Summer Plan is a responsible plan to get back to normal while at the same time protecting our health care system. We will end this pandemic the same way we started it – by ensuring we have world-class healthcare available to every Albertan who needs it," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Stage 2

Outdoor social gatherings increase to 20 people, with distancing;

Wedding ceremonies may occur with up to 20 attendees. Receptions permitted outdoors only;

Funeral ceremonies remain up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions are permitted outdoors only;

Restaurants may seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors;

Dining parties are no longer restricted to households only;

Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply;

Retail capacity increases to 1/3 of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance);

Capacity for places of worship increases to 1/3 of fire code occupancy;

Gyms and other indoor fitness open for solo and drop in activities with three metre distancing between participants and fitness classes may resume three metre distancing;

Indoor settings may open with up to 1/3 of fire code occupancy, including indoor recreation centres. This includes arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries, and libraries;

Indoors and outdoors youth and adult sports resume with no restrictions;

Youth activities such as day camps and play centres may resume, with restrictions;

Personal and wellness services can resume walk-in services;

Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning;

The work from home order is lifted but still recommended;

Outdoor fixed seating facilities (e.g., grandstands) can open with 1/3 seated capacity;

Public outdoor gatherings increase to 150 people (e.g. concerts/festivals), with restrictions, and ;

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect;

Stage 3

All restrictions lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings, and;

Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings will remain.

More than 2.55 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in Alberta.