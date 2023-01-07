Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 35 Richard Court S.W.

According to several residents who spoke to CTV News, alarms went off around 4:50 a.m.

"When we exited our unit shortly thereafter, the hallway was filled with smoke," said Dave, who lives in a unit close to the one where the fire was.

"I believe it was a unit fairly close to mine just across the hall that actually – I don't know if it was the unit itself or the balcony – but it caught on fire," he said.

"As we were leaving, there was three or four firefighters in the hallway who were connecting the hose and getting ready to tend to the fire," he added.

He said by the time he made it out onto the street with his German shepherd puppy, the fire had already been extinguished.

German shephard pup belonging to a tenant at 35 Richards Court where there was a fire early Saturday morning

He didn't know if there was any damage to his suite.

A second resident, Scott, who lives in a suite on the first floor, said his unit had water damage.

"It looks like I'm not going to be living in this unit for a while," he said.

Dave said it wasn't the first time a fire has broken out in the building, but the fire department is only a couple hundred metres away so fire crews always respond quickly.

What made Saturday's blaze different was how close it was to his own unit.

"This is the closest it's ever been," he said.

A third resident said there's just over 200 units in the building, which he added was built in 2003.

EMS confirmed there were no injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.