Residents in one of Alberta's dry towns share feedback on liquor sales proposal
Residents of an Alberta town that has banned alcohol sales for the past century have weighed in on a bylaw proposal to change that.
Cardston residents were asked whether or not they liked the idea of allowing restaurants and certain community facilities to serve alcohol.
The non-binding result saw 53 per cent of residents in favour of the idea.
Tuesday evening, they shared their thoughts during a town council meeting.
"Everybody deserves a right to celebrate and call whatever you want a moral victory," said Darren Atwood, the founder of the group Cardston Citizens for Positive Progress.
Atwood said he's "concerned" that the community is facing indecision from council.
"If we had a referendum it would have been binding," he said. "Everybody's voice counts and they should be heard."
Those against the proposed change suggested it was a diversion from the values that built Cardston.
The community was founded in 1887 by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who travelled from Utah via the Macleod-Benton Trail.
One of the tenets of that religion is a prohibition on alcohol.
"We are trying to open the door to break tradition with our founding fathers by failing to pass the torch they carried high to protect the community from the subtle evils and disease of alcohol," said one Cardston resident.
At the end of the meeting, Cardston's mayor Maggie Kronen said a decision may come in the next few weeks.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices see 8 cent drop overnight
Much needed relief for drivers has arrived in Metro Vancouver. Gas prices dropped below the $2 per litre mark at many stations overnight
-
‘It’s a no-brainer to support these measures’: Vancouver councillor pushing motion to tackle toxic drug crisis
Vancouver City Councillor Adriane Carr says meeting members of the Canadian network Moms Stop The Harm changed her life forever.
-
B.C. agrees to delay ending immigration detention in correctional centres
British Columbia has agreed to give Canada's border agency more time to come up with an alternative to holding immigration detainees in the province's correctional centres, almost a year after the decision to end the practice.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Maritimers react to report that calls for greater competition in the grocery industry
There was a full house for the free community lunch at Dartmouth non-profit The North Grove — a regular occurrence these days due to the high cost of food.
-
'It's a big price jump': Demand surges for heating oil ahead of carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect July 1.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
'Uncaring lunacy': Evicted tenant of Ridgeview Place still looking for answers and compensation
It has now been more than two months since the City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for Ridgeview Place, displacing tenants from 90 units in the building.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. SPCA to open first-ever animal behaviour centre in Duncan
The replacement and redevelopment of the B.C. SPCA building in Duncan will include space for a new animal behaviour centre, marking a national first for the non-profit.
Toronto
-
Air quality in Toronto deteriorates as wild fire smoke lingers
A special air quality statement remains in effect as smoke from forest fires continue to cause high levels of air pollution across Ontario.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
You could soon be allowed to drink in these 20 public parks across Toronto
Pending approval by mayor-elect Olivia Chow and Toronto’s city council, residents and visitors might be allowed to consume alcohol in 20 Toronto parks.
Montreal
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Foo Fighters announce surprise, small-scale Montreal show in July
Surprise! The Foo Fighters are coming to Montreal on July 10 -- and no, they won't be playing at the Bell Centre. Instead, the 90s rock staple is favouring a more intimate, nostalgic setting: the Verdun Auditorium.
-
Andre Fortin drops out of Quebec Liberal leadership race
Quebec Liberal MNA André Fortin said in a Facebook post that he will not be taking the plunge in his party's leadership race.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in daytime shooting in Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, just before 11 a.m.
-
'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Kitchener
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Guelph residents speak out against strong mayor powers at council meeting
A long list of people were speaking out in the Royal City during a Tuesday night council meeting.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with Crohn's disease left to suffer after GI specialist leaves
A Saskatoon mother has been left wondering what to do about her son's stomach pains after the province's last remaining pediatric gastroenterologist resigned.
-
Saskatoon stakeholders meet to discuss 'urgent crisis' plaguing city
Stakeholders and clients of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Wellness Centre met to discuss the city’s homeless and mental health and addiction issues.
-
Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing
Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Highway 11 fatal collision south of North Bay
A collision on Highway 11, south of North Bay, has resulted in the death of a 91-year-old driver.
-
Sudbury city council makes decisions on some fire halls
It was a spirited debate around the table that got heated at times Tuesday night as Greater Sudbury City Council began to tackle what to do about its fire hall 'problem.'
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Winnipeg police to make announcement on 'sextortion' investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding a “sextortion” investigation.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
-
The campaign helping Dancing Gabe with long-term care
For decades, Gabriel Langlois has spread joy and cheer at Winnipeg sporting events, and now the city has an opportunity to give back.
Regina
-
Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall
SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.
-
Regina Mayor meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January of 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor coming to the Queen City to meet Regina's Mayor Sandra Masters in person on Tuesday.
-
Sask. RCMP, Highway Patrol seize $100K worth of illegal form of cannabis
A traffic stop in Saskatchewan lead to the seizure of about $100,000 worth of an illegal form of cannabis recently, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.