Residents in one of Alberta's dry towns share feedback on liquor sales proposal

A proposal to change a bylaw that would see liquor sales to proceed in Cardston, Alta., saw feedback from residents at a council meeting on June 27, 2023. (Pexels) A proposal to change a bylaw that would see liquor sales to proceed in Cardston, Alta., saw feedback from residents at a council meeting on June 27, 2023. (Pexels)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina