Retired Silver Inn Restaurant owners reunited with stolen sign following emotional farewell
The owners of the recently shuttered Calgary restaurant that is credited with inventing ginger beef have welcomed the return of their stolen storefront sign after saying goodbye to their final customers.
The Silver Inn Restaurant closed for good on the weekend after 47 years of business.
When chef and owner Kwong Cheung's family gathered to watch CTV News' coverage of the closing of the business in the 2700 block of Centre Street North on Sunday, the sign outside the shop was noticeably absent.
"While today was supposed to be a celebratory day with our first official day of retirement, we are heartbroken to see that someone has stolen our Silver Inn Restaurant sign," said the owners in a Facebook post.
The sign was believed to have been removed sometime between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.
Early Wednesday morning, the owners took to Facebook to announce that Calgary Police Service members had found the sign late Tuesday night.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cooler Wednesday, but warming beyond for Calgary
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 2nd police officer dies after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday he didn't want to swear an oath to King Charles III, but the newly elected member wouldn't say what he would do if his formal request to the legislature is rejected.
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
Let's get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
Edmonton
-
Scoring stars fuel Oilers' high hopes as Canucks visit
Armed with a pair of Hart Trophy winners in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and coming off their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers begin their quest for their first Stanley Cup since 1990 on Wednesday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks.
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Here's why B.C. residents are seeing more stink bugs this fall
An aromatic insect shaped like a shield is lurking around homes and feasting on stone fruits in parts of southern British Columbia.
-
Amanda Todd case: Man guilty of sextortion of B.C. teen could seek concurrent term, Crown says
A Dutch national returns to British Columbia Supreme Court as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
-
Freedom group disputes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The Nova Scotia RCMP is defending the actions of two of its officers who posed for a photo with members at a freedom advocacy gathering in the Annapolis Valley on the weekend. But a representative from the "Freedom Fighters" organization is disputing the police’s statement on the incident.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Boil water notice issued on Haida Gwaii due to E. coli
The North Coast Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit, B.C., due to the presence of E. coli bacteria.
-
Missing snake: Police search for missing ball python in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a metre-long python that went missing in the community earlier this week. The pet ball python was last seen on Oct. 7, and its owner told police that it somehow went missing from its glass enclosure in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.
-
Victoria mom running daily marathons around B.C. Ministry of Health offices calling for change to toxic drug response
A Victoria mother is running a marathon every day around the B.C. Ministry of Health offices to urge the province to expand access to a safe supply of drugs, and to reduce the stigma attached to drug use. Jessica Michalofsky already ran five marathons around the offices last week, and plans to run another five this week until she gets answers.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2nd police officer dies after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
-
The Leafs kick-off the regular season tonight. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin the 2022-23 season tonight in Montreal against the Canadiens with championship aspirations but a long track record of falling short.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Montreal
-
'Almost killed the Liberal party:' former MNAs, candidates say Anglade must go
To the Quebec Liberals still reeling from the party's historic defeat on Oct. 3, Dominique Anglade's political future seems more uncertain than ever. If the Liberals stand united behind their leader in public, it's a different story behind the cameras.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday. Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Criminal investigation involving hazardous materials at Merivale business
Ottawa police say a criminal investigation is underway at a business on Merivale Road because of a situation involving hazardous materials.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters say the next mayor should focus on, regardless of who wins
In less than two weeks, Ottawans will elect a new mayor, and a new poll suggests many voters are of the same mind on what that new mayor’s priorities should be.
-
Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2 overnight for next two months
Crews building the expanded O-Train Line 2 will be doing track installation work overnight in the northern end of the line for the next two months.
Kitchener
-
'0 ambulances available for 600,000+ residents': Code red called again at local hospitals
Ambulance gridlock was reported once again in Waterloo region Tuesday night, as a Code Red was called at local hospitals.
-
Strong winds expected to sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday
Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected to blow through Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southwestern Ontario communities Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Battleford RCMP release robbery surveillance footage
Battleford RCMP have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the town of Battleford.
-
Sask. pharmacists can now prescribe, create children's Tylenol alternative
The three licensing bodies for Saskatchewan pharmacists, physicians and nurses have struck an agreement to allow pharmacists to prescribe compounded versions of children’s Tylenol.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto.
-
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
-
Third man arrested for attempted murder in Moosonee
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
-
Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bidding to host the Canadian Football League Grey Cup championship in either 2024 or 2025, and the Manitoba government is offering up to $5.5 million to help the bid.
Regina
-
Tuition up 3.5 per cent at U of R
Students at the University of Regina (U of R) are paying 3.5 per cent more in tuition this fall semester.
-
Local actor excited to perform at home in Broadway musical
Local actor Cailin Stadnyk, is excited about the opportunity to perform in the Broadway musical "Come From Away" at the Conexus Arts Centre.
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.