Revitalizing provincial search and rescue efforts: SAR Alberta receives $2M grant
The federal government has announced more than $2 million for the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta (SAR Alberta) to help the organization improve operations.
In total, SAR Alberta will receive $2,075,919 in funding from Public Safety Canada’s Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF).
"This funding will help to support SAR operations in Alberta as they build on their 30-year history and work to adapt to a new, ever-evolving environment," said Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, during Monday's announcement at Banff's Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
"Like most search and rescue operations, SAR Alberta relies on volunteers to conduct their life-saving work, and this funding will help enhance safety standards and accreditation for all personnel," Blair said.
"Search and Rescue is an essential emergency service that requires expertise and collaboration from a complex network across jurisdictions, Indigenous communities, volunteers and the private sector."
The money will be used to support SAR Alberta's multi-year ‘Revitalization to Enhance All Hazards Response’ project.
"Our goal is to strengthen and enhance the ground search and rescue program to improve public safety for all Albertans, First Nations and neighbouring provinces and territories," said Lexie Busby, project leader.
"We are aware that the volume of disasters is growing, so we are creating a robust training program to increase the disaster response capabilities of our rescue responders."
SAR Alberta has been around for 30 years and is today comprised of 33 teams across six regions overseeing nearly 1,500 volunteers.
During the last two years, members have responded to more than 700 documented incidents and helped save 125 lives.
"As our member associations operate under the challenging circumstances of being entirely volunteer driven, and with individual incidents and large-scale disasters on the rise, this SAR NIF funding has come at an important time for our organization," said John Alexander, CEO of SAR Alberta.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
BREAKING | Pedestrians hit by vehicle in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Police say people have been seriously injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in Amqui, in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region.
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Edmonton
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
-
Copping admits Alberta should have started doctor, medical aide training expansions sooner
The Alberta government is saying late action is better than none when it comes to addressing shortages in the province's health-care system.
-
Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
The bail reform B.C. ministers want to see from the federal government
Provincial ministers fresh from meetings in Ottawa are outlining what bail reform may look like, as random, and repeat violent offenses are up across the country.
-
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
-
Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Man charged with voyeurism after incident in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.
Police say a man is facing a charge of voyeurism following an incident at a café in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
BC Transit to begin testing tap payments aboard Victoria buses
BC Transit's long-awaited tap payment option on buses in the Victoria Regional Transit System will soon arrive.
-
4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
Toronto
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
-
Toronto police ending overtime deployments on city transit system
Toronto police say they are ending extra patrols on city transit that were introduced in late January after several high-profile cases of violence in the system.
-
Ontario's highest court hears Dellen Millard, Mark Smich appeals in Babcock murder
The jury that found Mark Smich guilty of helping his once-close friend Dellen Millard murder an ex-lover was not properly told how to balance the evidence against him, his lawyer argued before Ontario's highest court Monday.
Montreal
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrians hit by vehicle in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Police say people have been seriously injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in Amqui, in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ottawa
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
-
Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Hundreds of Flair Airlines passengers impacted after plane seized, flights cancelled at Region of Waterloo International Airport
A total of four flights were cancelled at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YFK) Saturday after Flair Airlines had four passenger jets seized across Canada, including one locally.
-
Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets has overturned over near Central Huron.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon police Taser man threatening self-harm
A 32-year-old man threatening to harm himself was Tasered by police on Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
-
Special northern Ont. First Nation headdress, stolen vehicle found
Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said his vehicle containing his 'ceremonial and sacred' headdress that was stolen over the weekend in Mississauga has been found.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin clears committee, going to city council for vote
City Hall's Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is slated to make its decision on the renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules
A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage.
-
Arson charge laid in fire that burned landmark Manitoba hotel to the ground
A 64-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a landmark hotel in a small Manitoba community went up in flames.
Regina
-
Here are 5 strange insurance fraud schemes attempted in Sask.
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
City of Regina asks for feedback on proposed ward boundary changes
The City of Regina is looking for feedback on proposed ward boundaries ahead of the 2024 municipal election.
-
'No formula for this': Regina Symphony Orchestra battling low ticket numbers this season
It’s been a challenging season for the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) as ticket sales have been about 50 per cent of what they were pre-pandemic.