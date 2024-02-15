Ride-share drivers participate in massive protest for fair wages

A group of ride share drivers in Calgary on Wednesday protested against what they say are unfair labour practices by Uber, Lyft and Doordash.

Demonstrating at the Calgary International Aiprort, some of the workers told CTV News they are underpaid and overworked.

They also said high gas prices are hurting their bottom line.

"The drivers are making minimum, less than the minimum wage right now," said Sunny Khuma, an Uber driver.

"This is a problem and we are struggling for fares, for the transparency, for everything right now."

The protest was part of a larger movement taking place across Canada and the world, where drivers are demanding a base minimum wage to be paid when they don't have a passenger on board.

Calgary drivers are also upset over the poor conditions in the airport's parking lot and the unsanitary bathroom facilities.

Ride-share companies have said they are always working to improve conditions for the drivers that work for them.