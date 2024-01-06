CALGARY
Calgary

    • Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    A Drumheller resident faces multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an 80-year-old man in Beiseker early Friday morning.

    At about 8 a.m., a man arrived at the Beiseker RCMP detachment, where he said he had just been in a fight at the Centrex gas station and expressed concern that he hurt the man.

    Officers arriving at the gas station discovered an 80-year-old man with serious injuries.

    The injured man was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

    An early investigation indicates that the fight was the result of a road rage incident on the highway.

    Following the fight, the suspect broke the victim’s car window and stole his keys.

    Drumheller resident Chris Shearer, 56, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery and mischief.

    Following a bail hearing, Shearer was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Feb.1 in Airdrie.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News