Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized
A Drumheller resident faces multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an 80-year-old man in Beiseker early Friday morning.
At about 8 a.m., a man arrived at the Beiseker RCMP detachment, where he said he had just been in a fight at the Centrex gas station and expressed concern that he hurt the man.
Officers arriving at the gas station discovered an 80-year-old man with serious injuries.
The injured man was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in stable condition.
An early investigation indicates that the fight was the result of a road rage incident on the highway.
Following the fight, the suspect broke the victim’s car window and stole his keys.
Drumheller resident Chris Shearer, 56, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery and mischief.
Following a bail hearing, Shearer was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Feb.1 in Airdrie.
