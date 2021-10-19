Robert Leeming deleted texts, photos of victims the day they were reported missing: testimony

Robert Leeming (right), Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson (right) are shown. Robert Leeming (right), Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson (right) are shown.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries

A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon