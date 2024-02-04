CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roughnecks drop second game in a row, losing to Toronto 9-7

    The Roughnecks in action against the Toronto Rock Saturday night at the Saddledome.(Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks) The Roughnecks in action against the Toronto Rock Saturday night at the Saddledome.(Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks)
    Share

    Haiden Dickson scored a hat trick, Zach Currier scooped 13 loose balls and the Roughnecks still lost Saturday night, dropping a 9-7 decision to the Toronto Rock.

    The Roughneck outshot the Rock 45-41. Christian Del Bianco made 32 saves and picked up two assists.

    Tanner Cook led the way for the Roughnecks with a goal and three assists. They also got singles from Thomas Hoggarth, Tyler Pace and Jesse King.

    It was the team’s second loss in a row, after dropping a Friday night game to the New York Riptide.

    The team gets the chance to get even with the Rock next Saturday in Toronto. Game time is 5 p.m. MST.

    The Roughnecks return to the Saddledome Sunday, Feb.18 for an East Coast Kitchen Party against Halifax.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

    Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News