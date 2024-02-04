Roughnecks drop second game in a row, losing to Toronto 9-7
Haiden Dickson scored a hat trick, Zach Currier scooped 13 loose balls and the Roughnecks still lost Saturday night, dropping a 9-7 decision to the Toronto Rock.
The Roughneck outshot the Rock 45-41. Christian Del Bianco made 32 saves and picked up two assists.
Tanner Cook led the way for the Roughnecks with a goal and three assists. They also got singles from Thomas Hoggarth, Tyler Pace and Jesse King.
It was the team’s second loss in a row, after dropping a Friday night game to the New York Riptide.
The team gets the chance to get even with the Rock next Saturday in Toronto. Game time is 5 p.m. MST.
The Roughnecks return to the Saddledome Sunday, Feb.18 for an East Coast Kitchen Party against Halifax.
