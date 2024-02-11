Roughnecks end three-game losing streak with 11-10 win against Toronto Rock

The Calgary Roughnecks snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday night in Hamilton, defeating the Toronto Rock 11-10.

The Roughnecks led by a goal heading into the second half, before erupting for four in a row from Robert Hudson, Harrison Matsuoka, Jesse King, and Josh Currier.

Toronto fought back, scoring five straight but Thomas Hoggarth added one more for the Roughnecks to give them the margin of victory.

Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks, with two goals and three assists, while Tyler Pace added a goal and two assists.

Robert Hudson, in his first game as a Roughneck, scored twice. Matsua also notched a pair, and Haiden Dickson, Shane Simpson, Josh Currier and Hoggarth added the others.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 shots for Calgary as they were outshot by Toronto 54-49.

The Roughnecks return to Calgary for a Sunday, Feb.18 matchup with Halifax for an East Coast Kitchen Party. Game time next Sunday is 5 p.m.