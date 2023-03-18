Roughnecks throw a St. Patrick's Day party at the 'Dome as they defeat Rush 11-6 in front of 17K fans

The biggest St. Patrick's Day party in the city was at the Saddledome Friday night, as 17,444 fans watched the Calgary Roughnecks defeat the Saskatchewan Rush 11-6.

Jesse King scored four, Tyler Pace three and Dan Taylor, Jeff Cornwall, Tanner Cook and Kyle Waters each scored a single goal.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 of 38 shots to claim the victory for the Roughnecks, and passed 3,000 career saves.

The Roughnecks improved their record to 9-4, with five games left in the regular season.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a return match with the Rush on Saturday, March 25.

The Roughnecks return to the Saddledome Saturday April 8.